|
|
Betty Jean Lauderman
Betty Jean Lauderman, 86 years, of Toledo, OH formally of Riga, MI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The daughter of Jay and Kathleen (Haas) Kistner she was born on July 29, 1932 in McClure, OH.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Whiteford Wesleyan Church 10285 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd, Ottawa Lake, MI on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Whiteford Wesleyan Church. Graveside services will be private in Restlawn Memorial Park - Perrysburg, OH. Online condolences may be shared at www.bedfordfuneralchapel.com
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019