(News story) Betty Jean Schultz-Bauman of Waterville, a longtime horse-farm owner who trained horses and riders and was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, died May 29 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was 86.
She died after a bout with blood cancer, said her daughter Tia Waisner.
Mrs. Schultz-Bauman and her late husband, Russell Schultz, owned and operated Dozen Acres Horse Farm in Waterville, where she raised horses for about 55 years, from about 1965, when they bought the farm, until the day she died. She never retired.
They started out training and breeding quarter horse race horses for about five years, and then started Lucas County's original Boots and Saddles 4-H Club at their farm, where she rode English jumpers, trained horses, and taught and trained riders.
Mrs. Schultz-Bauman especially enjoyed working with young riders, which she did until the day she died, her daughter said.
"It was her favorite thing to do. ... She knew horses. She was an expert. And she would do anything to make sure that the kids succeed," she said.
"What really makes me feel great is seeing my 4-H members succeed - not only with horses but to make something of themselves. I try to create confidence in them which will help them in any field," Mrs. Schultz-Bauman told The Blade in a 1971 interview.
Said Amy Wolff, whose daughter Hannah Wolff learned from Mrs. Schultz-Bauman how to ride a horse and also rode a horse that Mrs. Schultz-Bauman trained: "She was an advocate for the kids, and she shared her passion for the equine with them. Even when she was in her 80s, she never missed a horse show and would cheer the kids on."
Mrs. Schultz-Bauman was born Feb. 28, 1934, in what then was Lucas County's Adams Township to Hazel and Frederick Briney.
She was raised in Adams Township, where, at age 7, she learned how to ride horses at a neighbor's farm. She then took formal horse-riding lessons while in grade school.
In 1951, she graduated from the former Burnham High School in Sylvania. Mrs. Schultz-Bauman then volunteered for the Air Force to serve during the Korean War.
She served stateside for three years, at different times as a hostess in an officer's mess hall, a clergy secretary, and handler of classified documents, which she copied and hand-delivered. After her honorable discharge, she returned home and worked as a hostess and bartender at area clubs and restaurants.
In 1962, she married Russell Schultz; he died in 1991. In 1995, she married Roy Bauman, who died several years later. In her free time, Mrs. Schultz-Bauman enjoyed fishing. She also liked to design parade costumes, wedding and bridesmaid dresses, and ring pillows that she gifted to friends and family.
Surviving are her son, Steven Schultz; daughter, Tia Waisner; sister, Donna Reece; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration-of-life ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Toledo.
The family suggests tributes to the Anthony Wayne Equestrian Team, 5101 Lose Road, Monclova, or to the Chapel By-the-Sea Clearwater Beach Community Church, Clearwater, Fla.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 9, 2020.