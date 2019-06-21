Betty Jean Thompson



Betty Jean Thompson, 94, passed away in her Toledo home, Monday, June 17, 2019, while under hospice care. Betty Jean was born at home, in Sylvania November 16, 1924, to parents Daniel and Lillian (Lindenschmidt) Reed. She began working at the United Insurance Company at age 16 and retired after more than 50 years of service. Betty Jean was a loving and caring Aunt and a fiercely loyal and caring friend to many. She was happy to serve as a taxi service to her elderly friends until she gave up driving at age 91. Betty Jean was an accomplished organist, a skilled ceramics painter, and world traveler.



She is survived by her brother Donald Reed; nieces Karen (David) Haase and Denise (Roger Hauser) and Tammy (Mike) Ciha; great-niece Anne Dotson; sister in law Glennadine Reed; stepson Glenn Thompson; lifelong friends Pat Laughlin and Anita and Danny Chovan; and a host of great nieces and nephews, and their families. Betty Jean was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Rowland Thompson; sisters Marie Kill, Shirley Majeski, and Lois Hincher; brothers Howard Barber and Daniel Reed and special friend Ginny Shively.



The Funeral Ceremony will be conducted Saturday, June 22nd at 11 AM, at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, where family and friends may gather one-hour prior.



Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Great Lakes Caring Hospice.



Betty Jean's family would like to thank caregivers Jenifer, Pam, and Vicky, and the staff of Great Lakes Caring Hospice, for their loving care and support during this difficult time.



Aunt Betty Jean, we are happy every day that you were in our lives, we will miss and always love you!



Published in The Blade on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary