Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westgate Chapel
2500 Wilford Drive
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Westgate Chapel
2500 Wilford Drive
Betty Jean Toedter


1923 - 2020
Betty Jean Toedter Obituary
Betty Jean Toedter

Betty Jean Toedter, 96, was welcomed into the Lord's open arms, on March 1, 2020. She was born May 14, 1923, in Toledo.

Betty served the Lord relentlessly through her adult life. Witnessing through bible studies for neighbors or opening up her home for high schoolers, who would pack her living room, weekly. Being a "Lighthouse" at her Christian bookstore or the grocery store, she was always willing to share the word of God with everyone she met.

Betty is now reunited with her husband, Bill; daughter, Babi and countless family members. Let the heavens rejoice!!!

Betty is survived by her 4 loving children; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchilden.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m., at Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Drive. Committal services will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to the Westgate Chapel Missionary Fund. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633. Condolences may be sent to Jean's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
