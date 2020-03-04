|
|
Betty Jean Toedter
Betty Jean Toedter, 96, was welcomed into the Lord's open arms, on March 1, 2020. She was born May 14, 1923, in Toledo.
Betty served the Lord relentlessly through her adult life. Witnessing through bible studies for neighbors or opening up her home for high schoolers, who would pack her living room, weekly. Being a "Lighthouse" at her Christian bookstore or the grocery store, she was always willing to share the word of God with everyone she met.
Betty is now reunited with her husband, Bill; daughter, Babi and countless family members. Let the heavens rejoice!!!
Betty is survived by her 4 loving children; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchilden.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m., at Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Drive. Committal services will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Donations in memory of Betty may be made to the Westgate Chapel Missionary Fund. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633. Condolences may be sent to Jean's family at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020