Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
710 Buckeye St
Toledo, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
710 Buckeye St.
Toledo, OH
Betty Jeko (Zahs) Fackler


1930 - 2019
Betty Jeko (Zahs) Fackler Obituary
Betty (Zahs) Jeko Fackler

Betty (Zahs) Jeko Fackler, 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born December 25, 1930 in Toledo to Fredrick and Mary Zahs. Betty retired from Libbey Glass in 1993 and was very active in her church, Immanuel Lutheran in the North End. She treasured time spent with family and friends and was always lending a helping hand.

Betty is survived by her sons, Bill (Cheryl) and Dennis Jeko, and daughter, Sandra Rutherford; grandchildren Bradley, Andrea, Gregory (Katie) and Justin Jeko, Michael (Heather) and Brian (Melissa) Pogan, Brandon Rutherford and Brooke (Jeremy) Peters; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Day and Jeanette Carlo, brother, Bill Zahs. She was preceded in death by husbands, Willard Jeko and Herbert Fackler; son Mark Jeko; sisters, Gertrude Walters and Dorothy Parades, brothers, John, Walter and Charles Zahs

Family and friends may visit Immanuel Lutheran Church, 710 Buckeye St., Toledo, OH 43611, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. with a Celebration of Betty's Life beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019
