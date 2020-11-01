Betty Jo Buggie
Betty Jo Chilcote Buggie, age 91, died peacefully Tuesday afternoon, October 27, 2020 at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Her family and friends mourn the loss of her loving spirit, and generous heart.
Betty Jo was born on March 23rd, 1929 in Toledo to the late Earl and Thelma (Walling) Chilcote. Her elder sister, June C. Whittington preceded her in death on May 3, 2014 as did her late husband, Frederick Buggie in 2009.
Betty Jo graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1947 and Miami University in 1951 where she was a valued member of the Tri-Delta Sorority. She enjoyed serving first as a devoted wife and homemaker, and later as an employee of Yale University, and Danbury Mint, near her former residence in Weston, Connecticut. Betty Jo also lived in Long Crendon, England, near Oxford, for several years prior to returning to her native home in Toledo Ohio. Betty Jo was a longtime member of Long Crendon Baptist Church and Toledo's First Congregational Church and its Women's Fellowship.
Betty Jo was a treasure to her family and community, always bringing a warm smile, positive word, attentive ear, and caring interest to her many friends who all enjoyed her company. She enjoyed tennis and golf as a child at Highland Meadows Golf Club, where her father Earl was a charter member, and played tennis and pursued adventure hikes throughout her years in England. With an open heart and mind, she was an avid learner of different cultures, literature, and art, and a lighthearted player of bridge and board games. In sum, she was a lady of grace, wit, and kind spirit who showed more interest in others than herself. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, John Chilcote Buggie; daughter, Martha Louise Buggie Kenney; nephew, Bob Whittington; their immediate/extended families and her many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (West of Corey Rd.), Toledo, Ohio 43623, followed by a private burial for family and close friends at Ottawa Hills, Cemetery, 4210 Central Ave, Toledo. Please note with respect to COVID-19 precautions, facial coverings and social distancing will be practiced.
Any guests are also welcome to view the funeral on-line digitally via live stream, if they prefer, in which case they are requested to please follow these steps and instructions (event will be recorded for future reference as well):
1) Consult www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:45am EDT USA
2) Click on "Tribute Wall' section to view Betty Jo Buggie's unique webpage
3) Click on "Watch Now" in the viewing window on Betty Jo Buggie's webpage.
Questions, memorials and expressions of love are welcome by contacting the Walker Funeral Home directly at 419-841-2422. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in the name of First Congregational Church Women's Fellowship. Words of sympathy, support, and remembrance, also may be shared with the family on Betty Jo's tribute wall on her webpage at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
or in her memorial book located at Walker Funeral Home.walkerfuneralhomes.com