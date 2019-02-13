The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DuBois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo DuBois


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jo DuBois Obituary
Betty Jo DuBois

Betty DuBois, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8, 2019. Betty was born April 10, 1946 in Toledo, the daughter of the late George and Florine Shipper. Betty was a 1965 graduate of Lake High School. Later in life, she attended Stautzenberger College and received her Associates degree in business in 1991.

On October 28, 1967, Betty married the love of her life, Floyd and shared 40 years together until his passing in 2007. Betty was a sales clerk in J.C. Penny's shoe department for over 30 years. After retirement, she continued her love of customer service and sales assistance at Big Lots. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren; any opportunity spent with them was cherished dearly.

Betty is survived by her children, April (John) Jeffers and Kelly (Dan) Overfield; grandchildren, Trinity Jeffers, Teagan Jeffers, Lauren Overfield, Riley Overfield, and Zachary Overfield; siblings, George (Marilyn) Shipper, Ann (Bob) Kulla, Joyce (Ted) Whitaker, and Mary (Tim) McGrew; many nieces and nephews, as well as her loving dog Zoe.

Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:30am until the time of the funeral service at 12:30am. The family asks for those in attendance to wear red, which was Betty's favorite color. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Toledo Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now