Betty DuBois, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 8, 2019. Betty was born April 10, 1946 in Toledo, the daughter of the late George and Florine Shipper. Betty was a 1965 graduate of Lake High School. Later in life, she attended Stautzenberger College and received her Associates degree in business in 1991.



On October 28, 1967, Betty married the love of her life, Floyd and shared 40 years together until his passing in 2007. Betty was a sales clerk in J.C. Penny's shoe department for over 30 years. After retirement, she continued her love of customer service and sales assistance at Big Lots. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren; any opportunity spent with them was cherished dearly.



Betty is survived by her children, April (John) Jeffers and Kelly (Dan) Overfield; grandchildren, Trinity Jeffers, Teagan Jeffers, Lauren Overfield, Riley Overfield, and Zachary Overfield; siblings, George (Marilyn) Shipper, Ann (Bob) Kulla, Joyce (Ted) Whitaker, and Mary (Tim) McGrew; many nieces and nephews, as well as her loving dog Zoe.



Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:30am until the time of the funeral service at 12:30am. The family asks for those in attendance to wear red, which was Betty's favorite color. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Toledo Humane Society. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



