Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 241-5225
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Allore Chapel
203 East Elm Ave.
Monroe, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
Betty Kessler


1927 - 2019
Betty Kessler Obituary
Betty Kessler

Born in 1927, Betty Kessler. died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. at Brookdale Assisted Living.

She was born Betty Wittes, the third of four farmer's daughters to Rosa and Frank Wittes in Waterville, Ohio. Their farm was classic, rural America: hard work, family, and rewards of the earth.

Betty was the only daughter to break out of the farm family pattern when she left to take nursing classes. She graduated nursing school with a goal to serve the fighting forces of World War II. The war ended before she was able to accomplish that goal, but the experience provided the opportunity to meet her future husband who had enlisted in the Navy, Raymond Kessler.

She became a dedicated housewife, and together, they had four children: Jeffray, Bradley, Robert and Jill.

Betty Kessler's life revolved around supporting her family, the congregation at Christ Lutheran Church, her neighbors and her circle of long-time friends. There were many casseroles cooked, birthday cakes baked, transportation provided, lessons taught, socks darned, cards sent, phone calls to the needy made, altars decorated, pillows sewn for the ailing, flowers arranged, and errands run. She also found time to volunteer at the hospital and she enjoyed painting.

Betty instilled in her children the same independence that inspired her to leave the farm: no nonsense, think for yourself, no excuses, do your best and remember your prayers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Kessler; as well as her parents and sisters. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family would like to express special appreciation to the compassionate caregivers at Brookdale of Monroe, as well as support from friends and extended family.

Visitation will be Friday from 3pm until 7pm at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. A funeral service celebrating Betty's life will take place Saturday at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. She will lie in state from 10am until the funeral at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ray Kessler Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to: The Foundation at Monroe County Community College/Attention: Ray Kessler Scholarship, 1555 S. Raisinville Road, Monroe, Michigan 48161. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019
