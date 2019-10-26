|
Betty Kirschner
Betty Kirschner, 93, of South Toledo passed away October 23, 2019 in Lambertville, Michigan. She was born in Flint Michigan to Catherine (Murphy) Hayes and Irwin Hayes. She finished elementary education at St. Agnes and graduated from St. Ursula Academy. She then went on to attend Mary Manse College.
Betty and Robert Kirschner were married February 8, 1947 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends. She and Bob traveled often and spent winters in Florida, enjoying golf. They were longtime members of Heatherdowns Golf Club. Betty was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Parish. She will be remembered as a woman whose life revolved around family and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband Robert, parents Catherine and Irwin Hayes and brother Irwin Jr. Betty; she is survived by her four children, Robert (Donna Kirschner), Mary Pat (Joseph Graden), Kathy Hott and Joanne (David Ward). In addition to her eight grandchildren, Chris, Cody, Matthew, Jennifer, Andrew, Megan, Katie and Brian and nine great-grandchildren Austin, Samantha, Elliot, Sydney, Rose, Adalynn, Colton, Rowan and Rory.
Betty's viewing will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd. on Sunday October 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm- 6:00 pm. Her funeral will be held on Monday October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church. Betty would like donations in her name given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019