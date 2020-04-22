Betty L. Magrum Betty L. Magrum, 93, of Northwood, Ohio and formerly of Genoa, Ohio, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Parkcliffe Community where she had been a resident for the past several years. She was the daughter of Adam W. and Frances E. (Rimmelspacher) Roth, Jr., born on February 20, 1927 in Fremont, Ohio. She married Carl A. Magrum at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Gibsonburg on September 25, 1948 and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2007. Betty was a homemaker for many years. She, along with Carl, were active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Genoa. She enjoyed cooking funeral meals and was a former member of the Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed bowling and flower arranging in her free time. Betty is survived by her sons, Stephen A. and Mark J. (Jean) Magrum; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Frances (Edward) Channey; and sisters-in-law, Pat Roth and Phyllis Roth. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; son, Ronald Magrum; daughter, Theresa Armstrong, brothers, Wilfred, Melvin, Berton, Doyle, Robert and Kenneth Roth; sisters, Edna Reinbolt and Donna Jean Roth; 4 grandchildren: Heather, Carrie, and Jason Magrum and Anthony Armstrong; and daughters-in-law, Gale Magrum and Eileen Magrum. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, private family graveside services will be conducted at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jerome Catholic Church 300 Werner St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 or the Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Parkway #206, Toledo, Ohio 43606. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.