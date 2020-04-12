Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Betty L. Thoma


1928 - 2020
Betty L. Thoma Obituary
Betty L. Thoma

Betty L. Thoma, 91, passed away peacefully at the Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania.

Born to Jay and Lucy Bish in 1928, Betty was a proud graduate of Devilbiss High School, a member of the German American Club, an active member of their retirees club and spent many years helping at the German American Festival. Betty enjoyed a long career at Toledo Trust and Trustcorp as an Administrative Assistant before retiring in 1994. She loved any social event, lunch with the ladies and cherished her many friendships. She especially loved dancing with her husband Jack and spending time with family.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 24 years, Jack Thoma. She is survived by many family members and friends who will miss her.

A special thank you to the amazing staff at Ebeid Hospice Residence for their excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Toledo Humane Society or a .

Friends are invited to visit on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. Interment will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
