Betty L. Whittier



Betty L. Whittier, of Kerrville, Texas, was victorious in her five-year fight with cancer, leaving it behind on her way to a better place on June 10th, 2019 in Kerrville. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Ivida Bruning on September 13th, 1936. She married Louis Westlund (who is deceased) on November 21, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio. She later married her beloved husband, Charles E. (Ted) Whittier on June 14th, 1991 in Perrysburg, Ohio.



Betty graduated from St. Ursula Academy in Toledo, Ohio, and from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, also in Toledo. She had a long career as an RN, nineteen years of which she spent assisting in surgery at St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee, Ohio, retiring in 1993. Betty was involved in community outreach activities in Perrysburg, Ohio and medical missionary work in the Caribbean for which she also ran the logistics in addition to serving as a surgical nurse. She ran a successful professional resume service from home for 13 years as well. After retirement, Betty and Ted travelled full-time all around the U.S. in an RV for six and a half years, ultimately settling in Kerrville, Texas, in 2003. She enjoyed time to herself in her own space, was a member of the KPD Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and ran a manufacturer's coupon collection service for overseas military personnel on Okinawa, Japan, which service has been taken over by the Christian Women's Job Corps here in Kerrville.



Betty is preceded in death by her parents and first husband. She is survived by her husband, Ted; children Michael (Beth), David (Dixie), Marty (Steve) and Julie. Stepchildren, Mark (Mindia), Jennifer (James Taylor), Kathryn (Joe), Heather (Ed) and Kevin. Grandchildren Zachary, Zoe, Nathan, Andy, Evan, Autumn, Jozef, Bridger, Kiska, Ryan, Shamus and Jordan.



Memorial services in Kerrville and Perrysburg, Ohio will be held at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to Peterson Hospice, Kerrville, Texas, St. Peter's Episcopal Church endowment, Kerrville, Texas, St. Timothy's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, Perrysburg, Ohio and St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee, Ohio.



The Whittier family wishes to extend our sincere thanks and blessings to God's angels on earth: Dr. Young, the nurses and staff of Peterson Hospice; and, especially, Diane Scull, RN, who formed a special bond with Betty. In addition, thanks go to the doctors and staff of MD Anderson Cancer Center; and, all who have provided Betty such loving care on her way to triumph over this dread disease, which could not be cured in this world, by graduating to a much better place.



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019