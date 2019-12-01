Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Langlois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Langlois


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Langlois Obituary
Betty Langlois

Betty Langlois, our mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor, passed away November 27, 2019, at 96. Betty was born on March 22, 1923, to George and Anna Phifer in Curtis, Oklahoma and they moved to Toledo four years later. She graduated from Woodward High School in 1941 and married Donald Langlois in 1942.

While still in high school, she worked at her brother's ice cream parlor on Galena Street. Betty also worked a short time at Kroger and Ohio Bell and then became a stay-at-home mom. She was active in the Chase School PTA and also Teen Town at Riverside Park. Betty's chocolate cake was always a popular item at family gatherings.

Betty is survived by daughters, Judee Van Camp and Donna; son, Bob (Jackie); grandchildren, Dennis, Jennifer (Dave) Wozniak, Juli (Otis) Evans, Jodi (Robert) Burckner and granddogs, Bisou, Chumley, Gizmo and Roxy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brothers, Willim and Leon Phifer; grandsons, Doug Van Camp and Justin Langlois and two beagles, Betsy and Abbi.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will be private.

Special thanks to Drs. Bomer and Upamaka (ProMedica), Debbie, Jenny and Regina (Guardian Angels) and Kathy and Glenda (Heartland Hospice). Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Northwest Ohio (480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537) or Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence (5605 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560).

Online condolences may be sent to Betty's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -