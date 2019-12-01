|
Betty Langlois
Betty Langlois, our mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor, passed away November 27, 2019, at 96. Betty was born on March 22, 1923, to George and Anna Phifer in Curtis, Oklahoma and they moved to Toledo four years later. She graduated from Woodward High School in 1941 and married Donald Langlois in 1942.
While still in high school, she worked at her brother's ice cream parlor on Galena Street. Betty also worked a short time at Kroger and Ohio Bell and then became a stay-at-home mom. She was active in the Chase School PTA and also Teen Town at Riverside Park. Betty's chocolate cake was always a popular item at family gatherings.
Betty is survived by daughters, Judee Van Camp and Donna; son, Bob (Jackie); grandchildren, Dennis, Jennifer (Dave) Wozniak, Juli (Otis) Evans, Jodi (Robert) Burckner and granddogs, Bisou, Chumley, Gizmo and Roxy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brothers, Willim and Leon Phifer; grandsons, Doug Van Camp and Justin Langlois and two beagles, Betsy and Abbi.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will be private.
Special thanks to Drs. Bomer and Upamaka (ProMedica), Debbie, Jenny and Regina (Guardian Angels) and Kathy and Glenda (Heartland Hospice). Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Northwest Ohio (480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537) or Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence (5605 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560).
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019