Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Leedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Leedy


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Leedy Obituary
Betty Leedy

Betty L. Leedy, age 76, of south Toledo, passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Betty was born on September 30th, 1942 to Warren and Susie Davis. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for several companies, but made her life as a devoted mother.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Charlotte (1986); husband, Denny (1996); great-grandson, Gavin (2013), and grandson, Liam (2015). She is survived by her children, Robert Wood, Michelle (Bob) Stagner, Diana (Mark) Matzinger, Angel Keenan, Elden Trent (Roxanne) Leedy, Suzanne Trowbridge and Denny Leedy; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Warren "Bud" Davis, Jr.; sister, Denise Pratt; and many nieces and nephews.

As a mom, sister or friend, Betty touched the lives of many. She enjoyed life and leaves behind a vast circle of family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Wednesday, September 11th, beginning at 2 p.m. concluding with a memorial service starting at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Living Hospice, Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, or a .

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now