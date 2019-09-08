|
Betty Leedy
Betty L. Leedy, age 76, of south Toledo, passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Betty was born on September 30th, 1942 to Warren and Susie Davis. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for several companies, but made her life as a devoted mother.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Charlotte (1986); husband, Denny (1996); great-grandson, Gavin (2013), and grandson, Liam (2015). She is survived by her children, Robert Wood, Michelle (Bob) Stagner, Diana (Mark) Matzinger, Angel Keenan, Elden Trent (Roxanne) Leedy, Suzanne Trowbridge and Denny Leedy; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Warren "Bud" Davis, Jr.; sister, Denise Pratt; and many nieces and nephews.
As a mom, sister or friend, Betty touched the lives of many. She enjoyed life and leaves behind a vast circle of family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Wednesday, September 11th, beginning at 2 p.m. concluding with a memorial service starting at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Living Hospice, Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, or a .
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019