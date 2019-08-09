|
|
Betty Lou Heiny
Betty Lou Heiny (Botjer), age 85, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.
Betty was born August 10, 1933 in Henry County, Ohio, to the late Geard and Emma (Buchholz) Botjer. On February 7, 1953, she married Joseph H. Heiny, who preceded her in death on September 16, 2008.
Betty drove bus for the University of Toledo and enjoyed interacting with the students. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, polka music,traveling, and entertaining as Mrs. Clause with husband Santa.
Betty was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church (Formerly Reformation Lutheran Church) and also VFW Post #606.
Betty is survived by her children, Chris (Arlene) Heiny, Charna Addis, Charles (Amy) Heiny and Craig Heiny; Grandchildren, C.J., Angie (Sean), Tiffany (Tyler), Kayla, Jake and Angel;great-grandchildren, Breanna, Phoenix, Olivia, Tage, James and John; sister, Irene (Harold) Cordes. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Norman Botjer, Donald Botjer and Richard Botjer; sons-in-law Sam Addis and Jerry Dean.
The family will receive guests Sunday from 1 to 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral services will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
The Heiny family request in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Faith United Lutheran Church, Ebeid Hospice or donor's choice.
To leave a special message for the Heiny family, visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019