Betty Lou Klasen
Betty Lou Klasen, age 86, of Maumee, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born May 12, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Earl and Gertrude (Culbertson) Weidman.
Betty worked a number of jobs in the medical field for over 50 years. She later retired in 1995 from Saint Charles Hospital after 19 years as an EKG Technician. After retirement Betty stayed involved with local hospital comities. Helping others was one of her priorities. Betty loved going to Hawaii, visiting a couple dozen times with her husband Loren.
Left to cherish Betty's memory is her husband of 40 years, Loren; sons, Robert (Jane) and Brian Cole; grandchildren, Sean Cole, Laura (Tyler) Urda, Jennifer (Amanda) Hunter, Corey and Clay Cole; great-grandchildren, Will and Addison Dries, Lucas and Andrew Urda; siblings, William (Cheryl) Weidman and Esther "Toot" Parker; and nieces, Juanita and Laurie. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Glen, Lillian, Evelyn, Milton, and Donna Jean.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions in Betty's name can be made out to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Services for Betty are Private.
To share memories and condolences with Betty's family please visit our website:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019