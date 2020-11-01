Betty Louise Albright



Betty Louise Albright, age 96, of Toledo, OH, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Toledo on October 1, 1924, the daughter of Jennie Marie Richards and Charles McClain Scott. She was one of the first women to become a Draftsman in Ohio. While raising her 5 children, she worked several other jobs before starting Sarah's Dress Shop on Glendale Avenue, then moving to Madison Avenue in Downtown Toledo. She taught herself to sew at a young age and became an experienced seamstress which she practiced until the shop closed.



Her passions were reading, animals, and her home on Island Avenue where she lived for over 60 years. She made a home for feral cats who she loved and cared for when no facility would take them. She made donations to Cherry Street Mission, the Humane Society and many others.



Betty is survived by her children, Scott (Pat) Albright, Mark (Kim) Albright, John Albright, Brian Albright, and Sarah Zvonar; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nephews, John (Penny) Dressel, Gary Dressel; and niece, Marcia (Howard) Potter.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to Shirley Stearns who was her good friend and caretaker for the past several years.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store