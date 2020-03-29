Home

Betty Louise Haas


1942 - 2020
Betty Louise Haas Obituary
Betty Louise Haas

Betty Louise Haas, 77, of Gainesville, VA, formerly of Perrysburg, OH, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at her home.

She was the beloved wife of Ronald (Ron) Haas who preceded her in death. She was the devoted mother of Julie Miller (Mark), Chip Haas (Wendy), Kevin Haas (Julie), and Karyn Sizemore (Steve). She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren, Tyler, Jackson, Kelly, Natalie, Jake, Brandon, and Abigail. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Evelyn (Harmon) Vajen; and brother Kenneth.

There will be a private interment at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA. A celebration of Betty's life will take place at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
