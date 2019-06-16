Betty Louise Miller



Betty L. Miller, died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home (Cheryl Hoffman and John Harmon) on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Erie, Michigan. Born on October 26, 1942 in Sand Creek, Michigan. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on May 5th.



Betty graduated from Adrian High School in 1960 and has been very busy lady since then. She had so many talents in so many different areas, and was always helping others. She enjoyed her career as an USPS Carrier for over 20 years. Other occupations included, farm wife, small poultry processing and bus driver for Blissfield Community Schools. On December 2, 1992, Betty bowled a "300" game at Forest View Lanes. She has been very engaged and active in genealogy groups and has worked very hard on finding every leaf on the tree. Betty was a very hard worker right up to a month before her death.



She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Cheryl Hoffman (John Harmon); grandsons, Christopher (Rachael) and Sean (Phyllis) Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Chelsia, Parker, Paityn and Colton is due in July. She also leaves 3 step grandchildren Shauna, Samantha and Seth Harmon.



Another daughter, Chery (Dean) Niederkohr; grandchildren, Carrie (Jason) Simbeck, Wade (Alexis), Zack and great-grandson J.J. She also leaves brother Fred Anderson and sister Linda (Jim) Tate. Her cousins, and best friends, Sharon Kooinga and Carolyn (Gene) Covell and many addition extended family and friends.



Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Duane and Dorothy; step-mother, Madaline (Waffle) and son-in-law, Michael Hoffman.



Visitation at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1460 Smith Road (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan, will begin on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm, where services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am. Interment, Sand Creek Cemetery, Hillsdale, Michigan.



Memorial contributions to: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019