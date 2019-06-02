Betty Louise (Hirzel) Stotz



Betty Louise (Hirzel) Stotz of Northwood, Ohio (b. Oct.21,1935), left this earthly life to be with her Lord and Saviour on May 21st, 2019. Betty was the daughter of Alfred A. and Bertha Hirzel and was loved by all who knew her. The world was certainly a more beautiful place with her in it. She, and her "million-dollar smile", will be missed, always.



Betty leaves behind her devoted husband of 60 years, Robert L. Stotz; four daughters - Cynthia (Ted) Mitchell, Linda/Lyn (Chuck) O'Shea, Sherri Wise, Dawn (Charlie) Morrin; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandson and many extended family members and friends.



Betty will be laid to rest in a private, graveside service at Lake Township Cemetery. Those wishing to honor her memory are asked to consider making a charitable contribution in her name to Memorial United Church of Christ; Toledo, OH.



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019