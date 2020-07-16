Betty Love Britten
Betty Heinemann Love Britten passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Betty was a loving mother, wife and friend to everyone. She was an active member of Dendarah Court #10 of the Lady Shriners and the Perrysburg First Church, Methodist.
Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas R. Love in 1980 and Richard Britten of Perrysburg, OH, in 2006.
She is survived by her children, Marilyn (Gary) Feeback, Tommy (Nancy) Love, Joan (Tom) Fought and Bud Love. Betty was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to Dendarah Court #10 in Toledo, Ohio or the Burn Unit of the Shriner's Hospital
in Cincinnati, OH. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit:walkerfuneralhomes.com