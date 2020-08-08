1/
Betty M. Palicki
Betty M. Palicki

Betty M. Palicki, 88, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Betty was born in Toledo, Ohio April 13, 1932 to Harold and Florence (Buzza) Siebenaler. Betty treasured the time spent with her family; going on car rides, out to dinner, and visiting her favorite casinos. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Kathy) Rost, Mark (Annie) Crawford, and Sharon (Ted) Champion-Meyer; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; siblings, Patsy Elvey, Robert (Shirley) Siebenaler, Jack (Carole) Siebenaler, Paul (Carol) Siebenaler, William Siebenaler, and Marilyn (Earl) Zoeller. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles Crawford and John Palicki; and siblings, Edward Siebenaler, Harold Siebenaler, and Jerry Siebenaler.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 8, 2020. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor's choice. Betty's family wishes to thank the staff of Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for their loving care and compassion. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
