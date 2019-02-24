|
Betty M Schiffler
Betty M. Schiffler, 94, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Betty was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on November 26, 1924. She was employed with Kneisley Electric Company as an administrative assistant for 42 years, retiring in 2006.
Betty is survived by her daughter-in-law, Agnes Schiffler; grandchildren, William (Priscilla) Miller, Christine (Rick) Pacinda, and Betty (Carl) Knecht; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Summer, Hayden, Owen, Edison, Cole, and Mason; sister, Dolores Cusick; and dear friend, Kitten Lloyd. She was preceded in death by her parents; children, Paul Schiffler, William Schiffler, and Lillian Miller and siblings, Jack, Violet, William, Allen, and Minerva. Memorials may be directed to the . Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019