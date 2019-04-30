Betty M. Schnee



Betty M. Schnee, 86, of Millbury, Ohio passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was born May 24, 1932 to Fred and Evelyn M. (Cousino) Grosjean. Betty married Florian "Bo" Schnee on August 20, 1949, and together became quite the team enjoying nearly 70 years of marriage and raising 9 children. Betty was a resourceful mom, a great cook, and made the holidays special and memorable for family and friends. Betty was known for her canning and gardening ~ having been featured in the Toledo Blade ~ and a skilled seamstress. Betty was an active long-time parishioner of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, where she was a devoted member of the Holy Rosary Society. She was also involved in Mother's Club for 35 years at Clay Elementary School where all 9 children attended, Beretta Club at Cardinal Stritch High School, Cub Scout Den Mother,4-H Advisor, and member of the American Legion Auxiliary. In her spare time, she could be found sewing and quilting beautiful gifts for her grandchildren.



Her memory will continue to be cherished by her children, Gary (Mary Ann), Sandy Vascik, Fred (Ruth), Randy, Sherry Stella, Peggy (Dave) Donley, Kevin (Luellen), Mary Vogel and Joel (Kay); 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; step-sister, Anna Belle DeHan; and sisters-in-law, Cookie and Margie Grosjean. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bo; parents, and stepmother, Evelyn P.; brothers, Raymond, Robert, and Ronald Grosjean; brother-in-law, William DeHan; and son-in-law, Deacon Richard Vascik.



The family will receive friends at the at Eggelston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 pm with a reciting of the Rosary at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Road, Oregon, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment: St. Ignatius Cemetery.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019