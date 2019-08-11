|
|
Betty M. Tomlinson Mays
Betty Mae Tomlinson Mays, age 79, of Toledo, transitioned from this life to our Heavenly Father on August 2, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic. Betty was born May 15, 1940, in Clay County West Virginia to Walter Gordon Miller and Ella Miller. She was one of 3 sisters and had 7 brothers to call family. In the late 1960s, she met the love of her life Mr. Arthur MacLaine Mays. They had one daughter, Shanda, and they took a number of car vacations visiting 28 different states in little less than 10 years.
Betty, along with her husband she affectionately called Mays, believed in the power of education and when she was not working as a home health aide, she volunteered and supported her daughter in school. Betty raised money for school activities including the Maumee High School Marching Band and managed the football concession stand with other caring band parents to ensure that uniforms and trips were paid for. In her retirement years, Betty was known to enjoy playing games with the other residents of Lutheran Woods Senior living community, spoiling her cat Raven, and was quick with a joke and a great sense of humor.
Betty leaves behind a host of family members who love her deeply. She was a devoted mother to Dr. Shanda "Shy" Gore, mother-in-law to Bobby Lee Gore, Jr., and a wonderful grandmother to her two grandchildren, Nathan and Shoshanah Gore. She will be missed by her loving brother, Roger (Patty) Miller; sister, Carolyn Roby (Richard); brother, John (Gertrude) Miller, brother Kenneth Miller, brother Clifford Miller and nieces Karen (Mike) Feather, niece Robyn (Bob) Griggs, and Toni Lynch. She is preceded in passing by husband, Arthur Mays; sister, Nina (Richard) Strawderman and brothers Jack, Glenn, and David Miller.
A private memorial service will take place on the family's Miller mountain in West Virginia. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests contributions be made to the Toledo Lucas County Library Foundation Arthur M. Mays Room in Betty's memory.
To leave a special message for Betty's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 11, 2019