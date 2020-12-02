Betty Margaret (Wilcox) Burgbacher02/06/1930 - 11/28/2020Betty Margaret (Wilcox) Burgbacher, 90, of Sylvania, passed away November 28, 2020, at Rosary Care Center. Betty was born February 6, 1930, in Hardin County, Ohio, to Henry and Rosabelle (Rucker) Wilcox. She married Ray Burgbacher on October 13, 1948 and they shared 39 years together, until he passed on June 7, 1988.Betty was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg. She was a wonderful homemaker, who loved to cook, clean, sew and garden. Betty also loved attending sporting events for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially the Friday night games throughout the years. She was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed watching the games on Saturday. She will be remembered for having the best egg noodles and chocolate chip cookies and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Betty is survived by her children, Charles (Carol) Burgbacher, Robert (Terry) Burgbacher, Donald (Belinda) Burgbacher, Patricia Landrum and Debra (Matthew) McGurk; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and brother, Richard Wilcox. Along with her husband, Ray, she was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Wendy; brothers, Charles, William and Robert; and sister, Mary Helen.Friends will be received Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 3-7 P.M. at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to The Diabetes Foundation or the Kidney Association. Condolences may be made online to the family at: