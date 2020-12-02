1/1
Betty Margaret (Wilcox) Burgbacher
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Margaret (Wilcox) Burgbacher

02/06/1930 - 11/28/2020

Betty Margaret (Wilcox) Burgbacher, 90, of Sylvania, passed away November 28, 2020, at Rosary Care Center. Betty was born February 6, 1930, in Hardin County, Ohio, to Henry and Rosabelle (Rucker) Wilcox. She married Ray Burgbacher on October 13, 1948 and they shared 39 years together, until he passed on June 7, 1988.

Betty was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Perrysburg. She was a wonderful homemaker, who loved to cook, clean, sew and garden. Betty also loved attending sporting events for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially the Friday night games throughout the years. She was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed watching the games on Saturday. She will be remembered for having the best egg noodles and chocolate chip cookies and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Betty is survived by her children, Charles (Carol) Burgbacher, Robert (Terry) Burgbacher, Donald (Belinda) Burgbacher, Patricia Landrum and Debra (Matthew) McGurk; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and brother, Richard Wilcox. Along with her husband, Ray, she was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Wendy; brothers, Charles, William and Robert; and sister, Mary Helen.

Friends will be received Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 3-7 P.M. at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to The Diabetes Foundation or the Kidney Association. Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved