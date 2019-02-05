Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
14070 Bailey Rd
Grand Rapids, OH
Betty Marie Perry, 96, of Waterville, OH, formerly of Whitehouse and Swanton, died February 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born November 30, 1922 in Toledo, OH to Raymond and Florence (Ford) Wittes. Betty had been living at the Browing Masonic Community Residence since 2008. She worked as a packer for Perfection Finishing Company for 20 years, retiring in 1982. She was a past member of Neapolis Firemen's Auxiliary and Whitehouse 55+ club. She married Guy H. Perry April 23, 1941. He preceded her in death. Survivors include, children, Leslie Perry and Janet (Larry) Poling, daughter-in-law, Kathy Perry, grandchildren, Shawna (Brandon) Figy, Kurt Poling, Kyle Poling, Brent Perry and Brooke (KJ) Majewski and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Arthur, grandson, Brandon and siblings, Chester Wittes, Vera Dohse and Eleanora Wagoner.

Betty's funeral service will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 12 noon at Bethany Baptist Church, 14070 Bailey Rd. Grand Rapids, OH. Visitation will begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to Browning Masonic Community or Bethany Baptist Church. Services are entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2019
