1/1
Betty Marlene Bazar
1933 - 2020
Betty Marlene Bazar

Betty M. Bazar, age 86, of TN and formerly of Toledo, died September 10, 2020 in TN. She was born December 18, 1933 in Newport, TN to Mr. & Mrs. James Clellan (Docia Lee) Clevenger. She retired from the former Peking Restaurant in Toledo in 1998 and also worked at the Walbridge Railroad Restaurant. She was a member of East Christian Church and their quilting group. Betty attended the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center for many years. She enjoyed cruising and traveling. She was proud to have walked the Mackinac Bridge every Labor Day for many years since 1994.

Survived by her children, Jimmy Dale Owens, Steven Darrell Owens, Curtis Adrian Owens, Daniel Scott Owens and Jeannie Ellsworth; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Juanita Beauchamp, Mary Conley and Faye Morey; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur R. Bazar; son, Tommy Owens, Jr.; brothers, Eli, Raymond and Bobby Clevenger; sisters, Carol Adams and Patricia Bijarro.

Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (3219 Tremainsville @ Alexis, 419-269-1111) on Wednesday (TODAY) from 6-8 p.m, where Services will be held on Thursday at Noon. Burial, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
