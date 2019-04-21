Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
1880 Gennesse St.
Toledo, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
1880 Gennesse St.
Toledo, OH
Betty (Sabo) Mickens


Betty (Sabo) Mickens Obituary
Betty (Sabo) Mickens

Elizabeth Jane Mickens, widow of Robert Anthony (d. 2004); mother of Robert Steven (d. 1999); and grandmother of Robert Carl (Rome, Italy), William Steven (S. Charleston, OH) and Elizabeth Ann (Las Vegas, NV), died at the Otterbein-Portage Valley Retirement Center on Holy Thursday, April 18, at age 98.

Betty was born to Hungarian immigrants, Stephen and Vilma (Pócza) Szabó, in E. Toledo on August 2, 1920. She was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings, her husband and their only child. She is survived by her three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 1880 Gennesse St., Toledo, Ohio where Betty was baptized into the Christian faith. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the liturgy. Arrangements are being handled by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, where there is a full obituary.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019
