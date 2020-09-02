1/1
Betty Rae Rogers
1931 - 2020
Betty Rae Rogers

Our feisty, spunky, full of life and spirit, mother and momo, Betty Rae Rogers, 89, of Holland, OH lost her earthly essence on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on June 11, 1931 in Kalamazoo, MI to Elsie Holmes. Betty married Willard H. Rogers, Sr, who has preceded her in death.

Betty loved children and animals. In her earlier years she enjoyed crocheting and was quite the artist, especially with ceramics. She was employed for many years with Marek's Supermarket where she was the head deli clerk. She will be remembered as a vibrant, fun loving and active woman. She will be dearly missed.

Betty is survived by her loving children, Brenda (LeRoy) Gibson, Willard (Jo) Rogers, Jr., Douglas Rogers and Linda (Tom) Gallagher; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Benn McGee; and beloved dog, Buddy. She is preceded in death by her mother; step-father, Ben McGee; husband; and grandchildren, Ruby Rogers and Bradley Gallagher.

Friends will be received on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879). Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to Antioch Apostolic Church, 828 Rall Rd, Toledo, OH 43617. Condolences can be shared online at

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
SEP
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
SEP
3
Burial
Toledo Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Holland-Springfield Chapel
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
