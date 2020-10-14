Betty Rose (Ellis) MalloryBetty Rose (Ellis) Mallory broke free of her pain Monday morning October 12, 2020, while surrounded by her family.Daughter of Edna and Cecil Ellis, Betty was born in Swanton, Ohio, graduated from DeVilbiss High School, and married Robert E. Mallory, her husband of 64 years, who preceded her in death.She began working in Crosby's Five and Dime as a bookkeeper at the age of 15, was a secretary at the DeVilbiss Company; Sales and Department Manager at J.C. Penny's Franklin Park Mall upon its opening; and was Treasurer of the Toledo Service Employers Federal Credit Union; Treasurer and Office Manager of Local 50 Plumbers Federal Credit Union; and until recently was the friendly face and kind voice in the Stranahan Theater's Event Office.Betty was a longtime member of Augsburg Lutheran Church and has recently enjoyed her faith at Maumee Community Church.She now watches over her three daughters, Sherri (Tony) Stiriz, Merri Flisnik, and Vicki Mallory; grandchildren, Corie (George) Liberios, Jaime (Jason) Meyers, Lathen Cowell, Lisa (Scott) Yoder and Angel (Gary) Beagle; two great-grandchildren, Kylee Stiriz and Karsyn Ruth.The family's heartfelt thanks goes out to the Promedica Hospice Care Team, especially to Wanda and Ebony, and to the Comfort Keepers' team, especially Gina, without whom we would not have been able to give Mom what little control we could over "going out her way".Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, on Thursday, October 15th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin on Friday, October 16th at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Promedica Hospice.She is loved and will be missed.