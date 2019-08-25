|
Betty Ruth Sattler
Betty Ruth Sattler departed this world on July 10, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1928, to Bertha and Lambert Sattler in Toledo, Ohio. She grew up in Toledo on the family farm, helping to plant and harvest crops along with her brothers Art and Norman and sister Marilyn, all of whom predeceased her, and remained in Toledo for her entire life.
Betty was full of joy and laughter. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her nieces and nephews have many happy memories of being cared for by their aunt Betty during frequent baby-sitting episodes in their early years. She was a fearless amusement park enthusiast and was the one who introduced many of her nieces and nephews (and their friends) to the thrills and terrors of roller coasters and the double Ferris wheel at Cedar Point.
Betty loved the outdoors and continued planting and tending both flower and vegetable gardens into her later years. She was a caregiver at heart; for the birds she fed and loved to watch, for her beloved dogs, for her nieces and nephews, and for her mom during her last years. She enjoyed travel and took many trips across the country with both family and friends during her lifetime. She loved all kinds of puzzles and was an avid reader.
Betty will be missed by those who knew and loved her, including nieces Nancy Sattler, Deb (Mike) Kaczmarek, Joan Griggs, and Betty (Bruce) Chaffee, nephew Grant (Sharon) Sattler, friend Curt Rockwell, and many great-nieces and nephews. Private burial has taken place. A gathering to remember and celebrate Betty's life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 1-5pm at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615 (back entrance off Valley View Drive).
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019