Betty Wilhelmina Rigby



Perrysburg, Ohio- Betty Wilhelmina Rigby (née Seaborg) passed away April 21, 2019 after a brief stay at Hospice of NorthWest Ohio, Perrysburg. Born April 14, 1925, in Ishpeming, Michigan, she was the daughter of Henry and Minnie Seaborg.



A graduate of Ishpeming High School, she attended Western Michigan college in Kalamazoo, Michigan and earned a BA degree in History. After graduation, she taught at Roosevelt High School in Keego Harbor, MI. There, she met and fell in love with Jason "Jay" Rigby. They married in 1951.



Betty was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed time with her 5 children, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



Betty and Jay moved from Keego Harbor to California when Jay was called up for the reserves for service to the Korean War effort. After, Jay's work brought them to Chicago. Then, they moved to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. Living there for 8 years they moved again, this time to Hinsdale, Illinois.



Next, came 6 years overseas, living in both Rome and Milan Italy, and then several years in London, England.1970 brought a move to Sylvania, Ohio. Then a move back to the Chicago area in 1980 put them in Naperville Illinois.



Retirement brought them to Sarasota, Florida, moving there in 1989.The years in Sarasota were some of her best. New friends were made, more bridge was played, family visited. Although Jay passed away in '94, Betty remained in Florida still enjoying the warmth and the friends.



She did eventually move to Houston, Texas to be closer to her son, and two years later moved to Perrysburg, Ohio to be closer to two of her daughters. She has been a resident of Waterford at Levi's Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio until her recent illness.



Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Charles Henry Seaborg; her husband, Jay and grandson, Ian Armstrong. She is survived by her children, Barbara Rigby, Karen Wynne, Gwen Rigby, James Rigby and Trish Forester; her grandchildren, Leif Rigby, Mandy Armstrong, Kari Tallman, Kevin Wynne, Steven Wynne, Hayley Wynne, Eleanor Wynne, Philip Chirico, Jamie Goff, Lindsay Wright, Kelsey Siegmund, Kristopher Rigby, Andrew Forrester, Abbey Forrester, and Ava Forrester; and 9 great grandchildren.



Betty's funeral service will be at Bjork and Zhulkie Funeral Home, in Ishpeming, Michigan on Friday, April 26, 2019. The Family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00am until the time of her funeral service at 11:00am. Rev. Stacy Pethke from Trinity Lutheran will officiate. Interment will follow the services at the Ishpeming Cemetery.



Betty's obituary may also be viewed at bjorkandzhulkie.com where relatives and friends may leave a note of remembrance.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary