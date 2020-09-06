Betty WittyBetty Witty, age 91, of Jerusalem Township ,Ohio, passed away August 29, 2020. She was born November 13, 1928, in Ottawa County to George Goetz and Alvina Rauch Goetz. She married Dwight Witty on October 1, 1948, who preceded her in death in 2016.Betty is survived by her daughter, Emily Witty; daughter and her husband, Vickie Witty Davis and Bret Davis; son, Darrell Witty; grandchildren, Dean Witty, Courtney Witty, Danielle DavisRoe, Jonathan Davis; great-grandchildren, Weston Witty, Lorelei Roe, Keira Witty, Isaac Davis.Betty grew up on a farm in Ottawa County and was known to be able to drive anything. Betty lived a full life and worked at the Witty John Deere Implement Dealer and later at the Lion Department Store.Betty and Dwight traveled extensively across the continents. Her favorite trip was a safari in Africa observing large game animals. She also enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing. She loved renovating and living in a 1914 farm house and making awesome pies for her family. Betty instilled in her children and grandchildren a relentless drive that has served them so well in life.Betty was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and was a relentless fund raiser by organizing chicken barbeques to help finance a new building built in 1978.A private celebration of Betty's life will be held in September at the Oak Wood Cemetery in Jerusalem Township.Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Luke's Church in Curtice.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel (419 392 9500). To share memories and condolences with Betty's family please visit our website.