Betty Wright
Betty (Tobaben) Wright, age 86, of Temperance, Michigan, fell asleep in Christ Jesus on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hickory Ridge of Temperance.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Lake Township Cemetery on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Betty's pastor, the Rev. Timothy Loewe will preside. No visitation is scheduled.
Arrangements are being made by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to honor Betty's memory are invited to make memorials to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2843 Sterns Road, Lambertville, Michigan 48144.
Betty was born May 6, 1933 to Theodore and Anna (Beiser) Tobaben in Cincinnati, Ohio, and she was born from above becoming a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism.
She graduated from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, and worked as a public school secretary in Cincinnati, Newark, and Toledo, Ohio, most recently at Woodward High School in Toledo.
She was united in marriage to Harold (Hal) Wright on October 13, 1956 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Cincinnati. He preceded her in death in 2000. She and her husband were blessed with 43 years together, caring family and friends, three sons and their wives, Gary (Karen) Wright of East Moline, Illinois, James (Christine) Wright of Temperance, Michigan, Steve (Tina) Wright of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and most of all, the love of their lives, their dear grandchildren: Erik, Casey, Kevan, Reilley, Madison, Olivia, Justin, Katie, and Hannah.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary Ann and Ruth. The assurance that her Lord was always there for her and that she remained in His caring hands sustained her in these last days.
Betty will be remembered as a devoted, wise, and loving mother, a beloved child of God, and a loyal Ohio State Buckeye fan!
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Hickory Ridge as well as the Promedica hospice staff who ministered to her in these last days. Rest in our crucified, risen and ascended Savior! Her family is thankful for her victory in Christ Jesus!
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019