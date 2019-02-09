|
|
Beulah G. Trouten
Beulah G. Trouten, age 86, of Rossford, passed away February 4, 2019, at Manor at Perrysburg. Beulah was born April 18, 1932, in Bonne Terre, MO, to Oscar and Maudie (Dreier) Cureton. Beulah was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed spending time with her family and reading the Bible.
In addition to her parents, Beulah was also preceded in death by a step-son, Jeff Trouten and brother, Darrell Cureton . She is survived by her loving husband, William Trouten, Jr.; children, Cheryl (Stan) Kolebuck, Gayla (John) Badger, Kim Friar, Kathy (Greg) Wolff, Kris Everitt, step-children, Bethann Leach, William (Sally) Trouten, III, Ricky (Bobbi) Trouten, Donald Trouten; sisters, Marlene Voelker, Denise Cureton; 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive guests Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Memorial contributions may be made to or a in Beulah's memory.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 9, 2019