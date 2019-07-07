Home

Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
915 North Reynolds Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
915 North Reynolds Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Beulah M. (Johnson) Newman


1927 - 2019
Beulah M. (Johnson) Newman Obituary
Beulah M. (Johnson) Newman

Beulah M. (Johnson) Newman, age 91, of Holland, died peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Lutheran Village Wolf Creek. Beulah was born July 20, 1927 in Duncan Falls, Ohio to the late William and Ruby Johnson.

Beulah was a devout Christian who lived life by her faith and love in Jesus Christ. She was a lifetime member at Epiphany Lutheran Church and its choir. She loved to sing and was known to have a positive attitude. Being the last of 10 children, Beulah was always family oriented. She had always put family first, being a loving wife, mother and Grandmother.

Left to cherish Beulah's memory are her children, Robert D. (Mary) Newman Jr., R. Dave (Cindy) Newman, Rhonda D. (Don) Biggs, and Roger D. (Brenda) Newman; grandchildren, David P. Newman, Michael A. (Valerie) Newman, Bethany Newman, Dr. Katherine (Dr. Cyprian) Wejnert, Matthew (Jessica) Newman, Dawn (Jason) Kimbrell, Kelly (Nicki) Newman, Kimberly (Anthony) Sirmans, Shawntay Newman, and Tiffany (Dustin) Hewatt; great-grandchildren, Autumn Newman, Landon Newman, Hayden, Newman, Thomas Newman, Zachary Wejnert, Vivian Wejnert and Jackson Newman. Preceding Beulah in death is her loving husband Robert D. Newman Sr.

Friends will be received Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio 43528 (419 865 8879). Visitation will continue Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 915 North Reynolds Road, Toledo, Ohio 43615 (419 536 5986) with Funeral Services starting at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family asks to make a Memorial Contributions in Beulah's name to Epiphany Lutheran Church.

To share memories and condolences with Beulah's family please visit our website at:

www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade on July 7, 2019
