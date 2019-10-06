|
|
Bevars DuPré Mabry
Bevars DuPré Mabry, Ph.D., 91, former chair of the Department of Economics at Bowling Green State University, died on October 1, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. He was born on July 7, 1928 in Atlanta, GA to Jerry and Kathryn Mabry. He served in the U.S. Army with the occupation forces in Japan during 1946-1947. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga in 1950; a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1954; and received the first Doctor of Philosophy in Economics awarded by Tulane University in 1959. He joined BGSU's Department of Economics in 1959, where he taught until his retirement in 1995. During his tenure he was instrumental in developing and expanding the Department, and mentoring new faculty. As a Rockefeller Foundation Grantee, Dr. Mabry was a Visiting Professor of Economics at Thammasat University in Bangkok, Thailand from 1967-1968 and again from 1971-1973. Dr. Mabry was the author of several important texts on labor relations, including Economics of Manpower and the Labor Market (1973), and published extensively in professional journals on labor relations, collective bargaining, and the development of labor institutions in Thailand. He and his wife (also a professor at BGSU) were among the pioneers in the field of Economics of the Arts.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Jeanne Connelly Mabry; his two children, Michael D. Mabry of Philadelphia, PA and Maria Mabry Westerfield of Richmond, VA; his three grandchildren, William M. Westerfield, E. Kirby Westerfield, and Nancy Z. Mabry; his brother, Fred C. Mabry; his son-in-law John Westerfield and daughter-in-law Mary E. Mabry; his brothers-in-law D. Patrick Connelly and William M. Connelly; and his many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Jerry, Larry and Don.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi University Parish, 2955 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43607. A funeral mass will be held immediately afterwards at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made on behalf of Bevars D. Mabry to the Fr. James Bacik Endowed Chair in Theological Studies at Lourdes University, or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019