Beverley L. Vilfroy



Beverley L. Vilfroy, age 89, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Perrysburg, OH. Beverley was born October 12, 1929 in Freeman, NY, the daughter of the late Arden and Cora Watson. In 1947, she married Richard Vilfroy and they shared 65 years together until his passing in 2012. Beverley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed gardening and was lovingly known as the family genealogist, tracing her roots all the way back to the late 1500's.



Beverley is survived by her daughter, Kathleen; grandchildren, Brendan, Nicholas, and Emily; daughter-in-law, Ute; sister, Jean Goodridge; nieces, Debra and Lyndia; nephew, Gary (Bobbie), as well as extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her sons, Tom and Bill Vilfroy.



Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 4:00pm. Funeral and graveside services will follow in Chardon, OH and will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to . Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on May 17, 2019