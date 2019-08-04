|
(News story) TIFFIN - Beverly A. Atwell, who taught office-related courses at Tiffin University and helped usher in computer-related studies there, died Wednesday in Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was 84.
She'd developed complications related to metastatic breast cancer, her daughter Arlene Smith said.
Mrs. Atwell returned to Tiffin about seven years ago from Montana, after retiring from the faculty of Blackfeet Community College. She taught at the college and for several years directed the Fulbright Grant program, accompanying other educators and students on trips to India, Myanmar, and other nations.
She received her doctorate in 1989 from Montana State University.
A Vermont native, Mrs. Atwell and her husband, Fleming, moved to northwest Ohio in 1968 when she accepted an offer from Tiffin University. She taught courses in office and secretarial administration.
"She really enjoyed a good conversation about something she could share knowledge in," her daughter said. "She liked what the young minds had to offer, and seeing what what the world was bringing, and if she could do something to encourage it.
"She loved, loved, loved to read and research," her daughter said. "She wasn't any happier than when she was reading a book, and we're talking until the last."
She'd received a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont.
"I don't remember a time when she didn't want to teach," her sister Brenda Barr said. "My sister was very driven."
Mrs. Atwell returned to her alma mater for graduate studies over several summers until she received a master's degree.
In the early 1970s, she persuaded Tiffin University to offer students access to computers, her daughter said. She was able to secure funding and, with her husband's help, set up a computer lab in the basement of the university's classroom building.
"She taught the first computer science classes there," her daughter said.
In looking for other opportunities, Mrs. Atwell received an offer to teach at Blackfeet Community College, chartered by the Blackfeet Tribe.
"She did pause for a minute to think about it," her daughter said, adding, "She liked the mountains, and she missed the mountains."
She began at the college in 1986. Her husband also taught there.
"They drew her right into the community, her and my dad," her daughter said.
She was born Sept. 22, 1934, to Beatrice and Gordon Lawliss and grew up on a farm near Williamstown, Vt.
"She had a very advanced mind, and she wanted to learn," her daughter said. "She ventured out into the world and said, 'I'm going to do what I can,' and kept advancing.
"She was raised on a farm in the middle of the Depression and didn't like anything to be fancy," her daughter said. "She was kind, but somebody you didn't want to mess with. She had a strong personality and would stand up for anything she believed in."
Back in Tiffin, Mrs. Atwell became a dedicated member of Old Trinity Episcopal Church.
She and Fleming Atwell married on Feb. 26, 1955. He died May 21, 2003.
Surviving are her daughters Sherry Atwell and Arlene Smith; sons Kyle, Shawn, and Leigh Atwell; sister, Brenda Barr; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home, Tiffin. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Old Trinity Episcopal Church, Tiffin.
The family suggests tributes to the church or the .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 4, 2019