Beverly Ann Bacon
Beverly Ann Bacon passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on September 1, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, William and Amelia Gearhart; husband of nearly 50 years, John Bacon Sr.; grandchildren, Carl Hennon IV and Emily Ann Bacon; son-in-law, David Litt; brother, Albert Gearhart and sisters-in-law, Shirley Gearhart and Charlotte Bacon.
Left to honor her memory are her children, Danatta Litt, Carl Hennon (Melissa), John Bacon, Jr. (Kim), Heather Foor (Edwin) and Tamra Bacon; as well as grandchildren, Maxwell and Emma Hennon, Amanda and Clay (Kalia) Bacon, Grace and Ava Foor and great-grandchildren, Jamison and Avian.
Beverly was born on January 12, 1939 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Akron, Ohio, where she attended high school. She married John in 1966 and eventually settled in Toledo in 1978. Beverly spent the majority of her career as a retail customer service representative where she was known for her friendliness and compassion. Later in life, Beverly attended The University of Toledo where she received certification as a pharmacy technician. Beverly was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church of Toledo, Ohio and the family is grateful for the love and support they have shown.
Per Beverly's request there will be no calling hours or formal funeral, rather a private memorial service will be held at a later time when she will be laid to rest next to her husband and parents in Talmadge, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019