Beverly Ann (Romatowski) Bishop
Beverly Ann (Romatowski) Bishop, age 85, earned her angel wings January 12, 2020 at Sunset House. Bev was a lifelong Toledo resident. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School (1952) and enjoyed many special times with her girls' club. She also attended St. Mary's College, South Bend, and the University of Toledo. Bev worked for B.R. Baker where she met the love of her life, Tom. She was a homemaker, worked for Packo Foods Catering, and was circulation and data entry manager for the Catholic Chronicle. In recent years, she worked as CFO for Bishop Landscape Inc. Beverly was a charter member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish and involved in many parish activities including Girl Scouts, Rosary Altar Society, and parish publications. Over the years, Beverly enjoyed traveling with her family, summers at the pool, and attending her children and grandchildren's music and athletic activities. She was passionate about the University of Notre Dame and loved cheering on the Irish Sports Teams. Bev instilled in her family a love of music, commitment to the Catholic Church, and a sincere appreciation for her rich Polish heritage (especially the food). Her legacy will be handed down for all generations to come.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 64 years, Thomas R. Bishop; her children, Bonnie (Mark) Walton, Katherine (Terry) Bishop-Brassell, Mary (Ric) Lavoy, Judith (John) Bishop-Pierce, John (Ann) Bishop, Laurie (Tom) Welch, Beth (Nate) Stevens; 40 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, January 16th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17th beginning at 10:00 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Thomas MacAlear for his years of love, care, compassion and support in Bev's healthcare journey. Also thanks to the caregivers at Sunset House and Ashanti Hospice for their heartfelt compassion, love and kindness. The family requests that all contributions be made to the Central Catholic Music Department or an organization of the donor's choice. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020