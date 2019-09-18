The Blade Obituaries
Beverly Ann Snyder


1932 - 2019
Beverly Ann Snyder Obituary
Beverly Ann Snyder

Beverly Ann Snyder, age 86, of Sylvania, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 16, 2019. She was born November 8, 1932 in Toledo to the late Russell and Stella Rose (Koczorowski) Krohn. Beverly was employed for more than 25 years at Blue Ribbon Photo and later enjoyed working in the Meijer deli and at McDonald's on Monroe Street.

Beverly loved games, especially playing Scrabble, cards, BINGO and on her iPad, as well as many trips to the casino. She watched The Price is Right every day and was skilled at crochet, creating many keepsakes for her family. She was adored by many, was always a peacemaker and loved spending quality time with the family. Everyone loved her homemade chicken noodle soup.

Surviving are her daughters, Debra (Donald) Raymer and Diana (Frank) Kelly; grandchildren, Julie, Roxanne (Shane), Suzanne (David), Dennis (Erin), Amanda and Scott (Amanda); seventeen great grandchildren; and siblings, Melva Barboza, Marvin (Kathy) Krohn and Bob (Darlene) Krohn. She was preceded in death by siblings, Marcy Doak, Russell Krohn and Rosemary Dunn.

Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Memorials are suggested in memory of Beverly to Kingston Care Center of Sylvania and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019
