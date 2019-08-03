|
|
Beverly Ann St. John
Beverly Ann St. John (Lauer), born on December 29, 1939, died peacefully on July 31, 2019 at home following a long fight with Alzheimer's disease, surrounded by her daughters and husband of 59 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred C. and Genevieve Swierzbin Lauer, and granddaughter, Kelly Camp. She is survived by her loving husband, Douglas; daughters, Audrey A. (John) Gramling, Patricia M. (Christopher) Noble, Sheila A. (Richard) Fraser, Sharon M. Swanson and Louise A. (Scott) Pierson; sister, Annette Swiderski; brother, Charles (Monica) Lauer; nine grandchildren; and over sixty nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate and lifetime alumni member of Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo with an associate degree in Business. Before retirement she worked for and volunteered with the Toledo Society for the Blind, eye clinics in Toledo, OH and Syracuse, NY. In retirement, she loved to fish and golf in the Thousand Islands, NY where she entertained her grandchildren at her cottages Wan Chu One and Wan Chu Too in Arcadia Park. She was a member of and ran a lady's golf group in Florida at the Wildcat Run Country Club for ten years. And she was also a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Our Lady of Light Catholic Church.
Beverly was an excellent cook and prepared numerous multi-course gourmet dinner parties in Toledo and Dublin, OH and Estero, FL for friends and associates. Her Polish coffee cake and Black Bottom Pie and Chartreuse Sorbet were particularly memorable. She was a dedicated and selfless mother of five girls and especially loved her grandchildren. She was described by friends and family as a dedicated mother, a supportive and loving wife, caring, sweet lady, selfless, nice person, wonderful, always cheerful, self-sacrificing, so kind, always smiling, lovely and fun, and just a very special person.
She may be viewed at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 South Wynn Rd., Oregon, OH, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019. Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home and continue on with the Mass of Christian burial at St. Ignatius Church, Oregon, OH at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the St Ignatius Cemetery.
We would like to thank her Home Health Aide, Eve Souffrant for 3 years of great care and service and Hope Hospice for their caring role in her last days.
Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice, Development Department, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, or to the , Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, Suite 1101, 9740 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, in lieu of flowers.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019