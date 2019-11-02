|
Beverly Ann (Dedes) Swope
Beverly Ann (Dedes) Swope, 71, of Oak Harbor passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born on January 17, 1948 in Toledo, OH to Alex and Christina (Katsakos) Dedes. On June 14, 1980 in Bono, OH she married Ronald Nelson Swope, and he survives. Bev worked as a homemaker and was a member of Bono Baptist Church. She was a very dedicated and loving wife and helped care for her husband's well-being. Bev loved his children like her own. She loved to cook and bake as well as care for her pets. She was a quiet spoken person, but very loving to all her family.
In addition to her loving husband of over 39 years, Ron, she is survived by her son, Carl Ferguson, Jr., 2 granddaughters, Shannon and Erica Beer; 4 step-children, Nelson E. Swope, Forrest J. (Jackie) Swope, Barrett W. (Dawn) Swope, and Kellie C. (William) Bennett; 8 step-grandchildren, Abigail, Renee, Adam, Julio, Brennen, Collin, Addison, and William; and step-great granddaughter, Aurora. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Vickie Beer.
Per Bev's wishes, cremation will take place under the direct care of the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor and private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Bev can be given to the Cleveland Clinic Miller Pavilion or Genacross Lutheran Services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019