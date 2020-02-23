|
|
Beverly Anne Dowling
Beverly Anne Dowling, age 63, of Sylvania, OH, died February 10, 2020, at her home. On August 11, 1956, she was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Edwin and Betty (Carlton) Dowling.
She is survived in life by her twin brother, Brad (Patti) Dowling; sisters, Barbara (Jeffrey) Rogers, Leslie (David) Hanna, and Alison (John) Van Rynen, Sue Dowling; her special niece, Torio, and oodles of other adored nieces and nephews; as well as numerous loved cousins, friends, and her "Lobster", Rich A.
She was preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Betty Dowlin; brothers, Jim and Curtis Dowling; and sister, Sandra Jones.
Beverly worked many years as a florist, and aspired to show beauty in bloom, in Indiana. Upon returning home to the Toledo area, in 1998, and she began working for Promedica Flower Hospital in the Registration Dept., until present time.
Beverly faithfully followed the Baha'i religion promoting the essential worth of all religions and equality of all people.
She loved music and theater, being active as part of a theater troupe in Fort Wayne, IN. Beverly could sing, and spent many-a-night in jazz clubs throughout Indiana and Michigan. Not only was she a well versed singer, she was well traveled; often throwing caution to the wind, seeing far off locale, but also enjoying many local venues. Bring on those fall day-trips for foliage, Bebe!
Bev was a scholar of life experiences, living life to its fullest.
If you had the pleasure of knowing Bev, then you know what made her unique. Her larger than life attitude and one-of-a-kind smile would set even the frostiest humans on their haunches. Beverly lived life by her own terms and had an immeasurable zest for existence. She will be greatly loved and missed by those who love her, as is a Snowman in July.
A special thanks to Bev's dear friend Amber, for her continuous friendship and support, especially in the last years of Bev's life.
Services held privately, with only family in attendance.
Any memorial contributions that are urged to go to the charity or organization of the contributors' choice.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020