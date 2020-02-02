|
Beverly Fay Chase-Bruns
Beverly F. Chase-Bruns, age 90, of Temperance, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Vibrant Life Senior Living. She was born on April 26, 1929 in Swanton, Ohio to Joseph and Mattie (Bowers) Batdorf. Beverly worked at the Lions and Dillard's Department stores for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, her family and flower gardening. She had a strong abiding faith in our Lord, was a member of Lewis Avenue Baptist Church and the Prime Timers group.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Henry (Debby) Chase and Tim (Tanya) Chase; 10 grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale W. Bruns; son, Dana Chase and fourteen siblings.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Hobbins officiating. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 2, 2020