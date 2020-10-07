1/1
Beverly Garnet Eggers
1925 - 2020
Beverly Garnet Eggers

Beverly Garnet Eggers, 95, passed away with her hope of eternity in the Lord Jesus during the early morning of October 3, 2020. She was in the care of Ebeid Hospice of Sylvania. Beverly was born in Charlotte, MI, on January 5, 1925, to the late Leslie and Isabel (Cardwell) Shaffer. She and her sister, Audrey, where raised in Bay City, MI, by their mother and step-father, Clarence Valley. Beverly was united in marriage on March 4, 1946, to Richard L. Eggers. They had lived the majority of their marriage in Toledo where they raised their children. She was a loving mother of 7 children, had 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She worked at a bank before she had married and began a family. Once all her children were of school age she started a career as a licensed realtor for over 20 years in the Toledo area. She was also an executive assistant for the Toledo Board of Realtors before they moved to Florida to care for her mother and grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard Eggers Jr. (Phyllis), Patrick (Patty) Eggers, Thomas Eggers, Mary (Criss) Sayre, Laurie (Sam) Hull and Christine (Kenny) Eyre. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; eldest daughter, Jeanne Miller and her sister, Audrey Kussmaul.

In keeping with her wishes her burial will be in Beaufort National Cemetery in South Carolina with her husband, Richard.

There will be no visitation or services in Ohio. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
