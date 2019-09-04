|
|
Beverly J Cookson
Beverly Cookson of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning surrounded by family. She was 78 years old. She is survived by her children Keith (Kris), Julie (Matt), and Amy (Mike); "Gabchildren;" and one deeply loved great grandchild. Upon her passing, she was reunited after 46 long years, with the love of her life Robert Cookson who passed away in 1973.
She loved her family deeply and liked to admire them and say they came to be, "All because two people fell in love." This was true but didn't tell the whole story. Her beautiful family flourished because she showed up fearlessly to every battle as a single mom and fought ceaselessly to give her children the life they deserved.
Bev will be remembered for her affinity for food that was not hers and her random whistling. Her days were best spent reading and sitting by the lake. While she might not have remembered what she had for breakfast that morning, Bev memorized every detail of her grandchildren's interests, passions, lives, and loves, and remained their biggest champion until the very end. Though her grandchildren never got to meet him, they felt like they knew her husband who she lovingly called Cookie, through her detailed stories of his life. She lived by the motto "I don't get mad, I get even," unless, of course, someone drove by her on their boat without waving back—this was considered a cardinal sin and the height of rudeness.
If you substitute Bev in for the character Beth from her favorite novel, "Little Women," there is a quote that perfectly describes Bev and how her family feels about her loss. "There are many Bevs in the world…living for others so cheerfully that no one sees the sacrifices til the little cricket on the hearth stops chirping and the sweet sunshine presence vanishes, leaving silence and shadow behind." Those who loved Bev will miss her terribly and grieve her absence forever. However, they take great comfort in knowing that she is at peace and with the love of her life once more.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 4th from 2-8 PM at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., where funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the USO or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences can be left at walterfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page.
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019