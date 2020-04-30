Beverly J. Olsen
1933 - 2020
Beverly J. Olsen Beverly J. Olsen, age 87, of Holland, OH passed away April 25, 2020 at her home. She was born April 19, 1933 in Toledo to Arthur Sams and Roberta "Mary" (Wells) Shank. A devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Beverly will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Beverly was employed in photography with Olan Mills and Ann McCallister Studio, she also sold Tupperware. She was a people person, who enjoyed cooking, going to movies and loved her church. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Olsen; son, Daniel Lloyd; brother, James Sams; and sister, Barbara Vine. Beverly is survived by her children, Julie (David) Egan, Michael (Laura) Lloyd, Charles Joseph "Joey" (Lisa) Olsen and Alan Olsen; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; brother, William "Bill" (Joann) Sams. The Visitation and Services for Beverly will be private due to the current health restrictions. She will be buried at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Living Faith United Methodist Church, Holland, OH in Beverly's memory. To leave a special message for Beverly's family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
